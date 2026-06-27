Maridea Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in RH $RH

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RH. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $231,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in RH by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 30.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RH by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,049 shares of the company's stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Get RH alerts: Sign Up

RH Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $159.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.12. RH has a 1 year low of $106.30 and a 1 year high of $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The company had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,517,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 3,102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $446,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,520. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings cut RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded RH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RH wasn't on the list.

While RH currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here