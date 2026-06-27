Maridea Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,496 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Maridea Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,332 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 9,496 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amphenol Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $163.73 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.19 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company's fifty day moving average price is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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