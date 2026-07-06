Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.9% during the first quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 18,918 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $4,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $434.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.70 and a 1 year high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 5,496 shares of company stock valued at $404,567 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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