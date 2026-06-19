Mariner Investment Group LLC Takes $24.36 Million Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,000 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $24,357,000. Lowe's Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Mariner Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $222.10 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company's fifty day moving average price is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.69.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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