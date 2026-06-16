Mariner LLC Acquires 145,050 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284,984 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 145,050 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $105,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here