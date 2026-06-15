Mariner LLC Acquires 35,941 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,287 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.19% of GE Vernova worth $326,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $940.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,008.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $833.50. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.21 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The company has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,085.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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