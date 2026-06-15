Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,675 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 44,829 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $370,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $46,673,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 687,542 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $392,495,000 after acquiring an additional 85,032 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Mastercard News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $489.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.49. The stock has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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