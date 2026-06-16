Mariner LLC Has $74.60 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Mariner LLC increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,500 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Medtronic worth $74,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,961,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $12,388,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,660,158 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,966,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,616,694 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,150,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,321,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,879,481 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,665,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,919 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.12. The company has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,994,539.88. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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