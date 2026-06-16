Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,264,907 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 445,641 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Mariner LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $1,446,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after buying an additional 6,971,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after buying an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,868,735,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's fifty day moving average is $254.21 and its 200-day moving average is $233.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Amazon.com News

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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