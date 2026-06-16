Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $75,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML Stock Up 1.6%

ASML stock opened at $1,892.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,913.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,551.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,378.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

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Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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