Mariner LLC Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,139 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Rentals worth $63,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,732.62. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,045.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $1,082.43 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $927.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $864.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $682.08 and a one year high of $1,106.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's payout ratio is 20.10%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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