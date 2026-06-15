Mariner LLC Purchases 1,501,017 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 943.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,086 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 1,501,017 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $155,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. New Street Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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