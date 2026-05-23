Markel Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 734,480 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Markel Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Markel Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Lowe's Companies worth $177,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $215.29 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.03.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Key Headlines Impacting Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe's delivered better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $3.03 beating estimates and revenue rising 10.3% year over year to $23.08 billion, suggesting the business is still executing well. LOW Q1 Deep Dive: Pro Segment, Online Growth, and AI Initiatives Drive Stable Performance

Lowe's delivered better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $3.03 beating estimates and revenue rising 10.3% year over year to $23.08 billion, suggesting the business is still executing well. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted strength in its Pro segment, online growth, and new AI-driven tools for contractors, which could support sales and efficiency over time. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists

The company highlighted strength in its Pro segment, online growth, and new AI-driven tools for contractors, which could support sales and efficiency over time. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside, with several firms maintaining buy/overweight-style ratings despite trimming targets after the earnings release, indicating Street sentiment is cautious but not outright bearish.

Some analysts still see upside, with several firms maintaining buy/overweight-style ratings despite trimming targets after the earnings release, indicating Street sentiment is cautious but not outright bearish. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe's kept its full-year outlook intact, which reassured investors that management is not seeing a major near-term breakdown in demand.

Lowe's kept its full-year outlook intact, which reassured investors that management is not seeing a major near-term breakdown in demand. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is also drawing attention to valuation discussions, with one article estimating fair value around $263 after the results, implying the shares may be approaching a more balanced risk/reward setup. US$263: That's What Analysts Think Lowe's Companies, Inc. Is Worth After Its Latest Results

The stock is also drawing attention to valuation discussions, with one article estimating fair value around $263 after the results, implying the shares may be approaching a more balanced risk/reward setup. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the report, signaling concern that profit growth could remain constrained even though earnings beat estimates.

Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the report, signaling concern that profit growth could remain constrained even though earnings beat estimates. Negative Sentiment: Banks including BofA and RBC pointed to weak DIY discretionary demand, category pressure, rising rates, and cost inflation as risks to Lowe's 2026 earnings outlook.

Banks including BofA and RBC pointed to weak DIY discretionary demand, category pressure, rising rates, and cost inflation as risks to Lowe's 2026 earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Several articles noted the shares sold off after earnings and may take time to recover, reflecting investor skepticism about how quickly housing-market headwinds will ease. Lowe's Finds Support at $215 After Q1 Earnings Sell-Off

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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