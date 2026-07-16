Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,067 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,390 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $133.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $320.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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