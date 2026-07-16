Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 0.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 240,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business's 50-day moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here