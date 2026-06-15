Marnell Management LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Marnell Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000. Nebius Group accounts for about 1.8% of Marnell Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

NBIS stock opened at $232.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $278.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $3,746,414.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 291,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,704,632. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 694,898 shares of company stock worth $130,681,379 over the last 90 days.

Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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