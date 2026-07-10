Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Position Lessened by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,106 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,371 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $372.47 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.76 and a 1 year high of $410.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $374.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.19. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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