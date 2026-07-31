Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,688 shares of the company's stock after selling 183,380 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.24% of Marriott International worth $205,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 28.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the company's stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 100.0% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 151,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,584,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $375.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.44 and a 200-day moving average of $354.06. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.76 and a twelve month high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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