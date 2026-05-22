Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,821 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 2.0% of Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $70,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $381.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $370.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $253.55 and a one year high of $380.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $346.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.Marriott International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Trending Headlines about Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased Marriott’s EPS outlook for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several future quarters, reinforcing the view that earnings growth could remain solid.

Zacks Research increased Marriott’s EPS outlook for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several future quarters, reinforcing the view that earnings growth could remain solid. Positive Sentiment: Marriott announced strong momentum for its Series by Marriott expansion in India, with 75 signings and 50 openings in under six months, pointing to continued pipeline growth and owner confidence. Article Title

Marriott announced strong momentum for its Series by Marriott expansion in India, with 75 signings and 50 openings in under six months, pointing to continued pipeline growth and owner confidence. Positive Sentiment: Marriott expanded its Bonvoy Outdoors offering through a new partnership with Outside Interactive, which could deepen customer engagement and help drive additional demand across its portfolio. Article Title

Marriott expanded its Bonvoy Outdoors offering through a new partnership with Outside Interactive, which could deepen customer engagement and help drive additional demand across its portfolio. Positive Sentiment: The company’s raised dividend and ongoing institutional ownership support sentiment, suggesting management and large investors remain confident in Marriott’s cash generation and long-term outlook.

The company’s raised dividend and ongoing institutional ownership support sentiment, suggesting management and large investors remain confident in Marriott’s cash generation and long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: An EVP sold 3,000 shares in an SEC-disclosed transaction. The sale is small relative to the executive’s remaining holdings, so it is more of a sentiment signal than a fundamental concern. Article Title

An EVP sold 3,000 shares in an SEC-disclosed transaction. The sale is small relative to the executive’s remaining holdings, so it is more of a sentiment signal than a fundamental concern. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst estimate changes were small on some quarters, with a slight trim to near-term EPS in a few periods, but the broader trend remains constructive.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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