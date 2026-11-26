Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO - Free Report) by 536.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,187 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 143,432 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.41% of Watsco worth $51,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Watsco by 10,290.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,294,244 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $694,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,163 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 623,010 shares of the construction company's stock worth $188,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $119,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $97,937,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,991,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Watsco from $385.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $374.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Watsco Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $310.54 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $304.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.33. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.34 and a 1 year high of $459.00. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.31%. Watsco's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Watsco's dividend payout ratio is presently 116.61%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc. distributes air-conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment and related parts and supplies. Its products serve residential and light commercial applications, including systems used in homes and businesses, as well as components and supplies for contractors who install and maintain them. The company sells products from a range of manufacturers through a network of distribution locations and digital platforms. Watsco serves customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, supporting the installation, repair, and replacement of HVAC and refrigeration systems.

Further Reading

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