Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,046 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 174,703 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Target worth $58,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Target by 325.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 336,634 shares of the retailer's stock worth $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 257,523 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Target by 16.9% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,883 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 35.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 2,218.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 658,346 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $103,156,000 after buying an additional 629,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,424 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider James Lee sold 17,401 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $2,890,654.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,034,022.64. The trade was a 20.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $172.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $176.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.56. Target had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $27.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.650-11.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Target's payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Target

Target Profile

Target Corporation is a U.S. general merchandise retailer that sells products through its stores and digital channels. Its offerings include apparel and accessories, beauty products, household essentials, food and beverages, home furnishings, toys, and electronics, alongside national brands and Target's own brands. The company also provides services such as same-day order pickup, Drive Up, and delivery through Shipt. Target serves customers across the United States through stores in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as its website and mobile app.

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