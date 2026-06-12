Marsico Capital Management LLC Buys 15,074 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,287 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 3.5% of Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $124,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 264,369 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $232,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,609,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,036.12 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $953.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $908.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $609.59 and a one year high of $1,098.36. The firm has a market cap of $305.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

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