Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $118.39 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Marsico Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,258 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 15,208 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 3.3% of Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Boeing worth $118,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,188,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 65,216 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,787,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,984.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $221.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $222.55 and its 200 day moving average is $221.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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