Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $13.87 Million Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Marsico Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,879 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,654 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 80 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Spotify Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE SPOT opened at $486.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.09. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $655.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Insider Activity

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,758,773.68. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Staggs sold 5,477 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,902.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,594. This represents a 60.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,647,508. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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