Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 2,988 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Marsico Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,591 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 2.6% of Marsico Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $92,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ASML by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,805,733,000 after buying an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ASML by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,157,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,120,394,000 after buying an additional 232,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

Trending Headlines about ASML

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,899.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,529.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,365.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,903.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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