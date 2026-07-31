Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,309 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,792 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,753 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,636,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,524 shares of the construction company's stock worth $80,272,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,448,928 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,524,853,000 after buying an additional 836,120 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $540.86 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.38 and a 12-month high of $710.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $577.94 and a 200-day moving average of $607.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 38.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $739.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $614.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $681.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Trending Headlines about Martin Marietta Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding analysts’ approximately $1.87 billion estimate. EPS of $5.00 also beat consensus estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.76. Record aggregates shipments and sustained infrastructure demand supported the results. Martin Marietta Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding analysts’ approximately $1.87 billion estimate. EPS of $5.00 also beat consensus estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.76. Record aggregates shipments and sustained infrastructure demand supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Martin Marietta raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion analyst consensus, while reaffirming its adjusted EBITDA guidance. Management also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Martin Marietta raises FY26 revenue outlook

Martin Marietta raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion analyst consensus, while reaffirming its adjusted EBITDA guidance. Management also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings presentation and key-metric analysis indicate that shipment growth and infrastructure-related demand were major contributors to the quarter, providing evidence of healthy end-market activity but also leaving investors focused on profitability trends and forward execution. Martin Marietta 2026 Q2 results presentation

The earnings presentation and key-metric analysis indicate that shipment growth and infrastructure-related demand were major contributors to the quarter, providing evidence of healthy end-market activity but also leaving investors focused on profitability trends and forward execution. Negative Sentiment: Despite beating expectations, quarterly EPS declined from $5.43 a year earlier to $5.00. That year-over-year earnings contraction may be tempering the market’s reaction to the revenue growth and raised outlook. Martin Marietta earnings report

Despite beating expectations, quarterly EPS declined from $5.43 a year earlier to $5.00. That year-over-year earnings contraction may be tempering the market’s reaction to the revenue growth and raised outlook. Negative Sentiment: The shares remain below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near the 52-week low, suggesting that investors may be demanding clearer evidence that shipment growth will translate into sustained earnings expansion.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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