Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,153 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $731.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $739.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $674.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.2%

MLM opened at $526.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $577.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.83. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $523.48 and a 12 month high of $710.97.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Martin Marietta Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding the $1.87 billion analyst estimate. EPS of $5.00 also surpassed consensus, supported by record aggregates shipments and infrastructure demand. Martin Marietta Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding the $1.87 billion analyst estimate. EPS of $5.00 also surpassed consensus, supported by record aggregates shipments and infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion consensus estimate, while reaffirming adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate approximately $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Martin Marietta raises FY2026 revenue outlook

Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion consensus estimate, while reaffirming adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate approximately $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” view, and the revised price targets remain above the current trading level. However, the range of opinions indicates a balance between confidence in infrastructure-driven demand and concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Martin Marietta receives Moderate Buy rating

Analysts collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” view, and the revised price targets remain above the current trading level. However, the range of opinions indicates a balance between confidence in infrastructure-driven demand and concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Despite the quarterly beat, EPS declined from $5.43 in the prior-year quarter. That earnings decline may be limiting the market’s reaction to the higher revenue outlook. Martin Marietta Q2 earnings top estimates

Despite the quarterly beat, EPS declined from $5.43 in the prior-year quarter. That earnings decline may be limiting the market’s reaction to the higher revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $700 to $680 and assigned a “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo reduced its target from $616 to $581 and kept an “Equal Weight” rating. Although both targets imply upside, the cuts signal more limited conviction and add pressure to the stock. Analyst price-target revisions

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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