Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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Martin Marietta Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: The deal expands Martin Marietta’s lime and limestone business and is expected to add about $85 million in run-rate cost synergies , with management saying it should be accretive to earnings and margins after closing. Article Title

The deal expands Martin Marietta’s lime and limestone business and is expected to add about , with management saying it should be accretive to earnings and margins after closing. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still have favorable views on MLM, including recent buy ratings and price targets well above the current share price, suggesting some Wall Street support for the long-term strategy. Article Title

Several analysts still have favorable views on MLM, including recent ratings and price targets well above the current share price, suggesting some Wall Street support for the long-term strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Martin Marietta’s stock has been volatile as investors digest the acquisition details, including expected regulatory approvals and the transaction timeline targeting completion in the second half of 2026. Article Title

Martin Marietta’s stock has been volatile as investors digest the acquisition details, including expected regulatory approvals and the transaction timeline targeting completion in the second half of 2026. Negative Sentiment: The market is focused on the heavy cash outlay, share issuance, and higher leverage, with the company expecting combined net leverage of about 3.7x after closing, which raises dilution and balance-sheet concerns. Article Title

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $578.71 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.38 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials's payout ratio is 7.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $804.00 to $731.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $702.00 to $664.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $640.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $681.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

See Also

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