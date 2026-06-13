Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 10,419 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,782 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 38,526.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,986,567 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $675,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 509.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 586,929 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 490,587 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 195,759 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 190,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,760 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $124,384,000 after purchasing an additional 152,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 396,425 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $114,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.2%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $297.42 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $343.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.75 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $388.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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