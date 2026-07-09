Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL is Hoertkorn Richard Charles' 5th Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 200,429 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 5.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Negative Sentiment: MRVL fell alongside a broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks after geopolitical तनाव from the Middle East rattled markets and pushed investors out of high-multiple chip names.

MRVL fell alongside a broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks after geopolitical तनाव from the Middle East rattled markets and pushed investors out of high-multiple chip names. Negative Sentiment: Several reports highlighted concern that Marvell’s rapid rally left the stock looking stretched, especially after its strong year-to-date performance and recent volatility around index changes and valuation resets.

Several reports highlighted concern that Marvell’s rapid rally left the stock looking stretched, especially after its strong year-to-date performance and recent volatility around index changes and valuation resets. Negative Sentiment: One article said Marvell is “no longer a marvelous buy,” reflecting a more cautious investor tone after the stock pulled back from highs despite strong AI-related momentum.

One article said Marvell is “no longer a marvelous buy,” reflecting a more cautious investor tone after the stock pulled back from highs despite strong AI-related momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell continues to be framed as a key AI infrastructure supplier, with bullish pieces arguing its custom silicon, networking, and optical components remain central to data center buildouts.

Marvell continues to be framed as a key AI infrastructure supplier, with bullish pieces arguing its custom silicon, networking, and optical components remain central to data center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reaffirmed an Outperform rating and lifted its price target to $360 , signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside if AI demand remains strong.

RBC Capital reaffirmed an rating and lifted its price target to , signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside if AI demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Other recent commentary remained constructive, calling Marvell a long-term AI winner and suggesting its growth story is still early, which may help limit downside after the recent pullback.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,208,407.68. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $231.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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