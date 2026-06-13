Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 162.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 816,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.16% of Marvell Technology worth $112,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,808 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $279.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $324.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business.

B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth.

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Article: Marvell Taps Adobe CFO as AI Growth Push Continues

Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high.

Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating but kept a $240 price target, which is below the current trading level and suggests some analysts see limited near-term upside from here.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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