Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931,620 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.22% of Marvell Technology worth $191,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $895,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,864,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $838,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,798,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $577,717,000 after acquiring an additional 598,920 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $174.47 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $152.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell remains viewed as a potential beneficiary of long-term artificial-intelligence infrastructure spending, particularly through its data-center networking and custom-chip businesses. Some market observers continue to identify MRVL as a potential next-generation AI winner alongside larger chip companies. AI stock winners article

Marvell remains viewed as a potential beneficiary of long-term artificial-intelligence infrastructure spending, particularly through its data-center networking and custom-chip businesses. Some market observers continue to identify MRVL as a potential next-generation AI winner alongside larger chip companies. Neutral Sentiment: Recent comparisons with other high-growth technology companies highlight Marvell’s profitable, growing business, but also its substantial valuation and sensitivity to changing expectations. Earlier reported results showed strong year-over-year revenue growth and earnings in line with estimates, offering fundamental support but not offsetting the broader market pressure.

Recent comparisons with other high-growth technology companies highlight Marvell’s profitable, growing business, but also its substantial valuation and sensitivity to changing expectations. Earlier reported results showed strong year-over-year revenue growth and earnings in line with estimates, offering fundamental support but not offsetting the broader market pressure. Negative Sentiment: Investors are questioning whether AI infrastructure spending and financing arrangements are sustainable, raising concerns that demand and valuations may have become disconnected from near-term fundamentals. Nvidia’s proposed AI infrastructure investments, reportedly potentially exceeding $750 billion, have intensified worries about circular financing within the sector. Nvidia AI financing article

Investors are questioning whether AI infrastructure spending and financing arrangements are sustainable, raising concerns that demand and valuations may have become disconnected from near-term fundamentals. Nvidia’s proposed AI infrastructure investments, reportedly potentially exceeding $750 billion, have intensified worries about circular financing within the sector. Negative Sentiment: The resulting “AI bubble” fears triggered a broad semiconductor selloff, affecting Marvell along with AMD, Intel, Nvidia, Micron and other chipmakers. The pullback was also linked to rising competition from Chinese chip and memory producers, including reports of a major Chinese company beginning mass production of chip-making equipment. Chip stocks pullback article

The resulting “AI bubble” fears triggered a broad semiconductor selloff, affecting Marvell along with AMD, Intel, Nvidia, Micron and other chipmakers. The pullback was also linked to rising competition from Chinese chip and memory producers, including reports of a major Chinese company beginning mass production of chip-making equipment. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators warn that MRVL may be priced for exceptionally strong execution after its multiyear rally. Articles also point to dilution concerns and the stock’s historically high volatility, suggesting that a broader market shock could produce an outsized decline. Marvell valuation article

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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