Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,654 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 17,378 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.9%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $316.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $324.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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