Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism is being fueled by AI demand and bullish remarks that Marvell could play a major role in next-generation data-center and custom-chip programs, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

Investor optimism is being fueled by AI demand and bullish remarks that Marvell could play a major role in next-generation data-center and custom-chip programs, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts have been lifting or reiterating bullish price targets, including a notable upgrade to $345, which signals confidence in Marvell’s growth trajectory.

Wall Street analysts have been lifting or reiterating bullish price targets, including a notable upgrade to $345, which signals confidence in Marvell’s growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: The company’s leadership update, including a new CFO, is being viewed as a potential positive for execution and financial discipline.

The company’s leadership update, including a new CFO, is being viewed as a potential positive for execution and financial discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage says Marvell is a strong franchise and a major AI beneficiary, but investor focus is increasingly on whether the company can sustain the pace of growth already priced into the shares.

Recent coverage says Marvell is a strong franchise and a major AI beneficiary, but investor focus is increasingly on whether the company can sustain the pace of growth already priced into the shares. Negative Sentiment: Some articles warn that Marvell may be “priced for perfection,” with the stock’s valuation requiring very strong revenue growth to keep justifying the rally.

Some articles warn that Marvell may be “priced for perfection,” with the stock’s valuation requiring very strong revenue growth to keep justifying the rally. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech-sector weakness and afternoon selling in semiconductor names may be adding some pressure, even as Marvell-specific sentiment remains constructive.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $278.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.53. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $324.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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