Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Advent International L.P.

Advent International L.P. lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,119 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 260,771 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of Advent International L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Advent International L.P. owned 0.05% of Marvell Technology worth $47,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $194.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $243.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.61. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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