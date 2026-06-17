Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 7,490 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,765 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.10% of American Tower worth $81,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

American Tower Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $184.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

See Also

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