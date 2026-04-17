Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 190,583 Shares of Rxo Inc $RXO

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,413 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.68% of RXO worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of RXO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,375,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RXO by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,216,681 shares of the company's stock worth $264,793,000 after acquiring an additional 233,434 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in RXO by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,998,681 shares of the company's stock worth $153,780,000 after acquiring an additional 735,810 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in RXO during the 3rd quarter worth $111,764,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in RXO by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,821,207 shares of the company's stock worth $91,509,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on RXO in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

RXO Trading Up 9.3%

NYSE RXO opened at $18.01 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. Rxo Inc has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO Profile

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

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