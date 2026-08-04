MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 3,289 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,607 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Chubb were worth $31,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 315,893 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $102,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Chubb by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,148,474 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $358,462,000 after purchasing an additional 225,515 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 884.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Chubb by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $374.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities set a $301.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $318.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $360.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 8,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $3,099,319.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,302,860.46. This represents a 20.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE CB opened at $348.08 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $338.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.23. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $265.30 and a twelve month high of $365.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.77 by $0.49. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 18.10%.The business had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. Chubb's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 27.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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