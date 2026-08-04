MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 5,663 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,523 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.2% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $45,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 108.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $222,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 2.3%

CAT stock opened at $833.47 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.46 and a 52 week high of $1,073.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $923.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $814.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $966.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $480,180. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,492 shares of company stock valued at $77,567,548. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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