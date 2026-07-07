MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,262 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in MasTec were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in MasTec by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in MasTec by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 price target on MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $461.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE:MTZ traded down $24.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.93. 142,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,705. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $441.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Further Reading

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