MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Position Trimmed by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,954 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,439 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of MasTec worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MasTec by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

Get MasTec alerts: Sign Up

MasTec Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $375.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.96. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,972,764 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $347.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $459.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MasTec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MasTec wasn't on the list.

While MasTec currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here