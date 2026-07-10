MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,600 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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MasTec Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $383.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $441.43. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $387.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting MasTec

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on MasTec to $581 from $545 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Benzinga report

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on MasTec to $581 from $545 and reiterated an rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also lifted its price target to $502 from $498 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around MTZ. Benzinga report

Mizuho also lifted its price target to $502 from $498 and kept an rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around MTZ. Positive Sentiment: MasTec announced a $1.65 billion cash-and-stock deal to acquire The Superior Group, a move expected to strengthen its electrical contracting capabilities and accelerate growth in AI/data center infrastructure. Reuters article

MasTec announced a $1.65 billion cash-and-stock deal to acquire The Superior Group, a move expected to strengthen its electrical contracting capabilities and accelerate growth in AI/data center infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary argues the acquisition may not be enough to justify the stock’s elevated valuation, suggesting investors are weighing the growth benefits against the price paid. Seeking Alpha article

Some commentary argues the acquisition may not be enough to justify the stock’s elevated valuation, suggesting investors are weighing the growth benefits against the price paid. Negative Sentiment: One market note said MTZ shares fell after the Superior Group announcement, reflecting some concern about deal execution and dilution, even as the strategic rationale remains intact. Blockonomi article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MasTec from $320.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Further Reading

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