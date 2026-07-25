MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC Stock Holdings Lifted by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Free Report) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,091 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 500,091 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.85% of MasterBrand worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasterBrand by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,772,614 shares of the company's stock worth $118,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,323 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 7.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,930,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,688,000 after acquiring an additional 649,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,010,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,256,000 after purchasing an additional 447,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,835,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasterBrand from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterBrand has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.35 million. MasterBrand had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. MasterBrand has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.13 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bruce Alan Kendrick sold 26,245 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $236,729.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 241,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,179,818.30. This trade represents a 9.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Petratis bought 11,587 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $102,197.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,650.30. The trade was a 19.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 81,587 shares of company stock worth $696,347 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

Further Reading

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