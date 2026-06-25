Mastercard Incorporated $MA is Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s 8th Largest Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,568 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 3.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,612,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,514 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 53,535.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $41,444,231,000 after buying an additional 72,461,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,686,605 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $11,773,153,000 after buying an additional 349,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,964,658 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,256,368,000 after buying an additional 759,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.08.

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Mastercard Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $494.20 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $464.52 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $497.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $436.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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