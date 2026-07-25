Mastercard Incorporated $MA is Gabelli Funds LLC's 7th Largest Position

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,297 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of Gabelli Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $168,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Clear Str upgraded Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $653.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 1.7%

Mastercard stock opened at $539.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $464.52 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The stock's fifty day moving average is $508.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,225. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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