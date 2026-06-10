Mastercard Incorporated $MA is Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's 8th Largest Position

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.7% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $265,233,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $130,902,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 50.3% during the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 23,013 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 46,145 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,343,000 after buying an additional 36,848 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Mastercard Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of MA opened at $494.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $499.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here