Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,003 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 113.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 62 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Clear Str raised shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $653.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,225. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $551.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $486.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's payout ratio is 20.14%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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