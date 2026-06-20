Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 176.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Tobam's holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 479 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $490.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $498.76 and a 200-day moving average of $521.76. The company has a market cap of $433.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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