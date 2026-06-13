Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by Cardano Risk Management B.V.

Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 861.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072,210 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,648,748 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.4% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned approximately 0.45% of Mastercard worth $2,324,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,705,708,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,181,341,000 after buying an additional 955,533 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $494,110,000 after purchasing an additional 768,514 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reissued a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price objective on Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.04.

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Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $489.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $499.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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