Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Cardano Risk Management B.V.

Cardano Risk Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,662 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,669,548 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.0% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $201,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard Stock Up 1.3%

MA stock opened at $494.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $497.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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